Manchester United is engulfed in crisis yet again, with Manager Erik ten Hag facing immense pressure following a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham and an early, poor start in the English Premier League season.

United, having lost three of its first six games, mirrors its underwhelming past seasons. Despite massive spending on transfers, the team shows little advancement, jeopardizing Ten Hag's role as they face an empowered Aston Villa this weekend.

In stark contrast, Aston Villa has witnessed a remarkable transformation under Unai Emery, who, with a far lesser budget, has propelled the team to victory in the Champions League. As United sits 13th, tensions rise among fans and within the hierarchy about Ten Hag's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)