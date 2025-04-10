Left Menu

Kvaratskhelia Stuns with Spectacular Goal as PSG Outshines Aston Villa

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's remarkable goal highlighted Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League quarterfinals. Despite taking an early lead, Villa struggled against PSG's dynamic attack led by Kvaratskhelia. The return leg is set for next Tuesday, with Villa aiming for a comeback at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 09:43 IST
Kvaratskhelia Stuns with Spectacular Goal as PSG Outshines Aston Villa
Kvaratskhelia
  • Country:
  • France

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's stunning goal propelled Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Champions League quarterfinals. Kvaratskhelia mesmerized the opposition with his skill, turning the tide for PSG after Villa initially took the lead on Wednesday night.

Following Morgan Rogers' goal for Villa, Désiré Doué quickly equalized for PSG. Then, in a dazzling display of footwork, Kvaratskhelia put PSG ahead with a shot too powerful for Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Nuno Mendes secured the win with a late strike.

PSG coach Luis Enrique praised Kvaratskhelia's performance, remarking that his presence on the team is invaluable. As Villa prepares for the second leg at Villa Park, coach Unai Emery remains optimistic about overturning the deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025