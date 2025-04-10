Kvaratskhelia Stuns with Spectacular Goal as PSG Outshines Aston Villa

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's stunning goal propelled Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the Champions League quarterfinals. Kvaratskhelia mesmerized the opposition with his skill, turning the tide for PSG after Villa initially took the lead on Wednesday night.

Following Morgan Rogers' goal for Villa, Désiré Doué quickly equalized for PSG. Then, in a dazzling display of footwork, Kvaratskhelia put PSG ahead with a shot too powerful for Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Nuno Mendes secured the win with a late strike.

PSG coach Luis Enrique praised Kvaratskhelia's performance, remarking that his presence on the team is invaluable. As Villa prepares for the second leg at Villa Park, coach Unai Emery remains optimistic about overturning the deficit.

