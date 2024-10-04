Left Menu

Britain Sets Sail for America's Cup Glory After Historic Win

Britain's sailing team made history by reaching their first America's Cup final in 60 years after defeating Italy in the Louis Vuitton Cup. Skipper Ben Ainslie, supported by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Formula One technical expertise, aims to bring the Cup back to Britain for the first time.

Updated: 04-10-2024 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

Britain's sailing team has made history by reaching their first America's Cup final in 60 years, defeating Italy to earn the right to challenge defending champions New Zealand. The victory came in the climax of the Louis Vuitton Cup series, propelling skipper Ben Ainslie and his crew to unprecedented accomplishment.

Ainslie, backed financially by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and the engineering prowess of the Mercedes Formula One team, has led a decade-long effort to prepare for this moment. He expressed gratitude for the dedication of his team and the significant investment poured into developing a state-of-the-art foiling boat.

The upcoming match against New Zealand is set to begin October 12, with high expectations riding on Ainslie's shoulders to potentially bring the prestigious "Auld Mug" back to Britain for the first time since the competition's inception off England's coast in 1851.

