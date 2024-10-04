Left Menu

Tennis Upsets: Unseeded Players Shine at Fenesta Open

Maaya Revathi and Nitin Kumar Sinha made headlines by reaching the finals in women's and men's singles at the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship. In thrilling matches, Revathi bested second seed Riya Bhatia, while Sinha overcame top seed Vishnu Vardhan. Doubles titles were also fiercely contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:54 IST
Tennis Upsets: Unseeded Players Shine at Fenesta Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling turn of events, unseeded players Maaya Revathi and Nitin Kumar Sinha clinched spots in the finals of the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex on Friday. Both players achieved remarkable victories against higher-seeded opponents.

Revathi, a standout 15-year-old from Tamil Nadu, shocked second seed Riya Bhatia with a 6-2, 6-3 win in the women's singles semifinals. She will face the top-seeded Vaidehee Chaudhari in the finals. Meanwhile, Sinha staged a comeback to defeat top seed Vishnu Vardhan in the men's singles category.

In doubles action, Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar emerged victorious in the men's doubles, while Akanksha Nitture and Soha Sadiq won the women's doubles title. The championships continue with the U-18, U-16, and U-14 categories, offering lucrative prizes and scholarships for young tennis talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024