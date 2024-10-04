Tennis Upsets: Unseeded Players Shine at Fenesta Open

In a thrilling turn of events, unseeded players Maaya Revathi and Nitin Kumar Sinha clinched spots in the finals of the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex on Friday. Both players achieved remarkable victories against higher-seeded opponents.

Revathi, a standout 15-year-old from Tamil Nadu, shocked second seed Riya Bhatia with a 6-2, 6-3 win in the women's singles semifinals. She will face the top-seeded Vaidehee Chaudhari in the finals. Meanwhile, Sinha staged a comeback to defeat top seed Vishnu Vardhan in the men's singles category.

In doubles action, Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar emerged victorious in the men's doubles, while Akanksha Nitture and Soha Sadiq won the women's doubles title. The championships continue with the U-18, U-16, and U-14 categories, offering lucrative prizes and scholarships for young tennis talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)