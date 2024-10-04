Drama and Dominance at Fenesta Open National Tennis Championships

Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar emerged victorious in the men's doubles category at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in New Delhi, defeating Fardeen Mohammed and Abhinansu Borthakur 6-0, 6-2 in the final clash on Friday.

Unseeded players Maaya Revathi of Tamil Nadu and Nitin Kumar Sinha pulled off incredible upsets to advance to the finals at the DLTA Complex. Maaya, only 15, impressed with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over second-seed Riya Bhatia of Delhi in the women's singles. She now faces top-seed Vaidehee Chaudhari, following Chaudhari's decisive 6-1, 6-2 victory against Pooja Ingale.

In a dramatic men's singles encounter, Nitin Kumar Sinha of the Railway Sports Promotion Board overturned a set deficit to defeat top-seed J Vishnu Vardhan 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Sinha's next challenge will be Rethin Pranav RS of Tamil Nadu, who dispatched Abhinav Sanjeev S in straight sets.

