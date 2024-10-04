Saransh Jain's Heroics Keep Irani Cup Contest Alive

A compelling display by Abhimanyu Easwaran and Dhruv Jurel, supported by a pivotal four-wicket spell from Saransh Jain, kept the Rest of India team competitive against Mumbai in the Irani Cup. As the fourth day concluded in Lucknow on Friday, Mumbai found themselves at 153/6, with a lead of 274 runs, as Sarfaraz Khan and Tanush Kotian held the crease.

The day began with ROI at a promising 289/4, thanks to unbeaten efforts from Easwaran on 151 and Jurel on 30. Their partnership flourished, pushing the score past 300 in 76.5 overs and crossing the 350 mark by the 89th over. However, Jurel's fine innings concluded at 93 from 121 deliveries, as Shams Mulani struck, leaving ROI at 393/5.

Although Easwaran achieved a remarkable 191 off 292 balls, the rest of the batting line-up faltered against Mulani and Kotian, collapsing for 416, still trailing Mumbai's formidable first innings total of 537, bolstered by Sarfaraz Khan's double century. Despite a strong start from Mumbai's openers, Shaw and Mhatre, Saransh Jain's spell proved decisive, as Mumbai faltered to 153/6, setting the stage for an intriguing conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)