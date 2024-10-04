Sports World Buzz: Deals, Trades, and Changes

Two-time World Series champion Terry Francona has inked a three-year contract to manage the Cincinnati Reds, with the deal offering a club option for the 2028 season. As a three-time American League Manager of the Year, Francona brings an impressive track record to the Reds' management team.

The New York Giants are facing a critical challenge as star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers will miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Nabers remains sidelined due to concussion protocols, impacting the Giants' lineup significantly.

In soccer news, FIFA's player transfer regulations have come under scrutiny from the EU's top court. The court's recent ruling suggests some transfer rules may contravene European Union laws and principles of free movement, potentially easing player transitions after contract terminations.

(With inputs from agencies.)