Epic Clashes and Stunning Victories Mark Day Two of Global Chess League

The second day of the Global Chess League's Season 2 delivered high-octane action with the much-anticipated showdown between the Alpine Sg Pipers and the reigning champs, Triveni Continental Kings. The Pipers, riding high after their day one victory over the Ganges Grandmasters, faced an uphill battle against a rejuvenated Triveni side aiming to recover from their opening defeat to the Alaskan Knights.

Central to the day was a highly anticipated clash: Magnus Carlsen squaring off against Alireza Firouzja. Both players played cautiously at first, with evaluations remaining equal well into the match. But the turning point came when Richard Rapport's assault forced Teimour Radjabov into defeat, setting the Pipers ahead. However, in an unexpected twist, Carlsen, despite gaining a superior position, fell to a rare defeat on time, shifting the momentum back to Triveni, who clinched the match 17-4 following outstanding performances on all boards.

Earlier, PBG Alaskan Knights emerged as the tournament frontrunners with a dominant 14-2 win over the American Gambits. Anish Giri and Hikaru Nakamura's top board draw proved fortuitous as Giri's teammates delivered several wins, ensuring their lead in the league. The match saw the Mumba Masters also make a strong comeback, defeating the Ganges Grandmasters, who must now rally from successive defeats to remain competitive.

