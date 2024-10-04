Left Menu

Revamping Global Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Matches Davis Cup Format

The International Tennis Federation announced format changes for the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup in 2024. The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will switch to an eight-team event similar to the Davis Cup, aimed at streamlining the World Cup of Tennis events. New formats will ease player schedules.

Revamping Global Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup Matches Davis Cup Format
The International Tennis Federation is set to introduce significant changes to the formats of the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup competitions starting next year. The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will transition from a 12-team format to an eight-team competition, mirroring the Davis Cup Finals.

This strategic move, announced on Friday, is intended to align the World Cup of Tennis events more closely. Starting in 2025, the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers will consist of seven groups of three teams, with winners advancing to join a host nation in the Finals.

The Davis Cup will modify its September stage from a six-day group event to a streamlined two-day series, easing schedules post U.S. Open. Both competitions aim to enhance player health and the global fan experience through these adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

