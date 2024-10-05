NFL's Global Expansion: Turning International Games into 'Mini Super Bowls'

The NFL is striving to transform its international games into "mini Super Bowls," as it looks to bolster its global footprint. Recently, the league successfully hosted a sold-out game in Sao Paulo, marking its debut in South America. This weekend, the NFL's focus shifts to London where the Jets will meet the undefeated Vikings.

NFL clubs are connecting with fans in the UK through pub takeovers and flag football events, ahead of the encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "Our aim is to create mini Super Bowls," remarked NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly, highlighting the league's efforts to captivate international audiences.

Despite some security worries prior to the Sao Paulo game between the Eagles and Packers, the event was deemed a triumph. The league is considering future matches in the region, further fueled by the enthusiasm seen at Sunday's game. Looking ahead, the NFL plans its inaugural regular-season game in Spain for 2025, furthering its global expansion ambitions.

