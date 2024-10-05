Sports Update: From NFL's Global Push to Patrick Ewing's Knicks Comeback
The NFL aims to internationalize its Super Bowl experience by hosting games outside the U.S. Meanwhile, Manchester City's request to delay matches due to the Club World Cup was rejected, and the Giants' Malik Nabers is out against the Seahawks. MotoGP, MLB, NFL concussions, and the Knicks' Ewing also feature.
The NFL is taking significant steps to expand its global presence, with plans to make its international games feel like smaller versions of the Super Bowl. After a successful debut in South America, the league returns to London as the New York Jets face the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
In soccer news, Manchester City's appeal to delay the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season after the FIFA Club World Cup was denied. Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed this decision, as City and Chelsea gear up for their international commitments.
A variety of happenings round out the sports landscape this week, from the NFL reporting a 24% drop in preseason concussions to Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing returning to the New York Knicks in an ambassadorial role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Grand Prix's Resurgence: MotoGP's Return in 2026
Francesco Bagnaia Triumphs in Thrilling Indonesian MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP Unveils Record-Breaking 2025 Calendar
Sports Roundup: Nadal Joins Davis Cup, Yankees' Cortes to Have MRI, Padres Clinch Playoffs
Indian MotoGP Grand Prix Delayed to 2026 Due to Operational Hurdles