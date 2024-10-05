Sports Update: From NFL's Global Push to Patrick Ewing's Knicks Comeback

The NFL is taking significant steps to expand its global presence, with plans to make its international games feel like smaller versions of the Super Bowl. After a successful debut in South America, the league returns to London as the New York Jets face the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

In soccer news, Manchester City's appeal to delay the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season after the FIFA Club World Cup was denied. Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed this decision, as City and Chelsea gear up for their international commitments.

A variety of happenings round out the sports landscape this week, from the NFL reporting a 24% drop in preseason concussions to Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing returning to the New York Knicks in an ambassadorial role.

