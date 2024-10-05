Sophie Devine Leads New Zealand to Victory Amidst Run-out Controversy

Sophie Devine, captain of New Zealand's women's cricket team, played a crucial role in her team's win over India in the Women's T20 World Cup opener. The match, however, was not without controversy, as a run-out incident involving Amelia Kerr caused frustration for the Indian team.

During the 14th over, an umpiring decision to deem the ball 'dead' stirred debate, with India's head coach engaging in a heated discussion with officials. Despite the setback, Devine stressed the need to respect umpiring decisions while reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Devine's performance, alongside strategic bowling and a solid start by openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, ensured New Zealand's triumph, marking the end of a 10-match losing streak. The team had meticulously planned for the match, focusing on executing strategies that countered India's strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)