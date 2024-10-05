Vaishnavi Pawar: Rising Star in Archery Triumphs at Asian Youth Championship

In a remarkable feat, Vaishnavi Pawar, an emerging star in archery, played a pivotal role in securing a team silver for India at the 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championship held in Chinese Taipei. The young archer showcased exceptional skills and composure under pressure, particularly in the intense semifinal match against South Korea.

The Indian team, comprising Vaishnavi, Pranjal Tholiya, and Jannat, faced a challenging semifinal, narrowly defeating the favored South Korean team in a dramatic shoot-off. Vaishnavi's initial shot set the tone for the Indian team's performance throughout the competition.

Vaishnavi, hailing from Maharashtra, expressed her pride in representing India and achieving this milestone with her teammates. The team fought valiantly in the finals, coming back from a 2-4 deficit to force a shoot-off against Chinese Taipei, ultimately securing the silver medal. Vaishnavi's impressive journey saw her finish fourth in the trials, with a quarterfinal appearance in the individual category, signaling a bright future ahead.

