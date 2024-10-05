Left Menu

Vaishnavi Pawar: Rising Star in Archery Triumphs at Asian Youth Championship

Vaishnavi Pawar, a promising archer, helped secure India's silver medal in the recurve U-18 women's category at the 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championship. Her decisive shots led India past South Korea in the semifinals and into a close final against Chinese Taipei. Her hard work inspires future goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 12:32 IST
Vaishnavi Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, Vaishnavi Pawar, an emerging star in archery, played a pivotal role in securing a team silver for India at the 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championship held in Chinese Taipei. The young archer showcased exceptional skills and composure under pressure, particularly in the intense semifinal match against South Korea.

The Indian team, comprising Vaishnavi, Pranjal Tholiya, and Jannat, faced a challenging semifinal, narrowly defeating the favored South Korean team in a dramatic shoot-off. Vaishnavi's initial shot set the tone for the Indian team's performance throughout the competition.

Vaishnavi, hailing from Maharashtra, expressed her pride in representing India and achieving this milestone with her teammates. The team fought valiantly in the finals, coming back from a 2-4 deficit to force a shoot-off against Chinese Taipei, ultimately securing the silver medal. Vaishnavi's impressive journey saw her finish fourth in the trials, with a quarterfinal appearance in the individual category, signaling a bright future ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

