Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Dominates Kolkata Derby with Trio of Strikes

Mohun Bagan overpowered Mohammedan Sporting with three first-half goals in the 'Kolkata Derby,' thanks to Jamie Maclaren, Subhasish Bose, and Greg Stewart's contributions. The win signaled a return to form for the reigning champions ahead of an international break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:57 IST
Mohun Bagan Dominates Kolkata Derby with Trio of Strikes
  • Country:
  • India

Mohun Bagan delivered a commanding performance against their city rivals Mohammedan Sporting, securing a decisive victory in the 'Kolkata Derby' on Saturday. The team capitalized on three first-half goals, courtesy of Jamie Maclaren, Subhasish Bose, and Greg Stewart, reclaiming their winning form.

The Mariners initiated the scoring early with a goal from Maclaren in the eighth minute, setting the tone for a relentless attacking display. Their continued pressure forced Mohammedan Sporting into errors, with the dynamic offensive quartet of Colaco, Singh, Maclaren, and Stewart proving to be invincible.

Mohun Bagan's dominance was further highlighted when Stewart assisted a remarkable header from Bose, and later scored himself with a decisive strike. This victory sets up an exciting clash against East Bengal on October 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024