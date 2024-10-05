Mohun Bagan Dominates Kolkata Derby with Trio of Strikes

Mohun Bagan delivered a commanding performance against their city rivals Mohammedan Sporting, securing a decisive victory in the 'Kolkata Derby' on Saturday. The team capitalized on three first-half goals, courtesy of Jamie Maclaren, Subhasish Bose, and Greg Stewart, reclaiming their winning form.

The Mariners initiated the scoring early with a goal from Maclaren in the eighth minute, setting the tone for a relentless attacking display. Their continued pressure forced Mohammedan Sporting into errors, with the dynamic offensive quartet of Colaco, Singh, Maclaren, and Stewart proving to be invincible.

Mohun Bagan's dominance was further highlighted when Stewart assisted a remarkable header from Bose, and later scored himself with a decisive strike. This victory sets up an exciting clash against East Bengal on October 19.

