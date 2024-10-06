Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined America's National Cricket League (NCL) as an owner. His involvement is expected to boost cricket's popularity in the U.S. The league, featuring numerous cricket icons, aims to inspire a new generation of fans through exciting events and innovative formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 07:35 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map
Sachin Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • United States

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has officially joined the ownership group of America's National Cricket League (NCL), a strategic move poised to significantly enhance the sport's profile in the United States over the coming years.

Tendulkar expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating that cricket has been the central journey of his life and that he's thrilled to be part of the NCL at such a pivotal moment for the sport in the U.S.

Scheduled to offer a festival-like atmosphere with performances and themed events, the NCL has attracted past and present cricket legends to mentor upcoming players, potentially launching cricket into a major American sporting event. Tendulkar will award the championship trophy at the inaugural tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024