Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has officially joined the ownership group of America's National Cricket League (NCL), a strategic move poised to significantly enhance the sport's profile in the United States over the coming years.

Tendulkar expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating that cricket has been the central journey of his life and that he's thrilled to be part of the NCL at such a pivotal moment for the sport in the U.S.

Scheduled to offer a festival-like atmosphere with performances and themed events, the NCL has attracted past and present cricket legends to mentor upcoming players, potentially launching cricket into a major American sporting event. Tendulkar will award the championship trophy at the inaugural tournament.

