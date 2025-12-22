Left Menu

Thai Cricket Legends Boochatham and Kanoh Bid Farewell After SEA Games Triumph

Veteran cricketers Nattaya Boochatham and Rosenan Kanoh retire from international cricket following Thailand's victory in the SEA Games 2025 Women's T20 final. Boochatham, a leading spinner, and all-rounder Kanoh leave a strong legacy, contributing significantly to Thailand's cricket successes over their impressive careers.

22-12-2025
Cricket Association of Thailand logo. (Photo: X/@ThailandCricket). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for Thai cricket, seasoned players Nattaya Boochatham and Rosenan Kanoh have announced their retirements from international competition. The news, confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), follows Thailand's sixth gold-medal triumph in the Women's T20 final at the South East Asia (SEA) Games 2025.

Nattaya Boochatham, a pivotal figure in Thailand's cricket team, made her final appearance for the national side during the SEA Games. Aged 39, she was instrumental in the team as a top-order player and a versatile spinner. Over 116 T20Is, she garnered 1035 runs and secured 126 wickets. Her contributions extended to 13 ODIs, where she added 165 runs and claimed 12 wickets, marking her as one of the country's standout players.

All-rounder Rosenan Kanoh also chose to end her international cricket career on a high note after playing an influential role in the SEA Games final. At 26, she demonstrated her capabilities under pressure, ensuring Thailand's victory despite early setbacks in the match. Kanoh departs having scored vital runs in nine ODIs and 49 T20Is, where she also took part in the national team's strategic bowling plans.

