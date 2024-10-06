Mitchell Soars with Birdies for Lead in Sanderson Farms Championship

Keith Mitchell delivered an impressive performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, closing Saturday's round with two birdies to finish with a 7-under 65. This effort affords him a one-shot lead going into the final round. His skillful play placed him at a formidable 20-under 196.

Mitchell, who hasn't secured a PGA Tour victory in over five years, is eyeing a spot in four prestigious events next season. His exceptional birdie putt on the 17th and a tactical approach on the 18th were pivotal in cementing his lead over Beau Hossler by one shot.

Despite challenges, particularly from Hossler and Daniel Berger, Mitchell's experience and calm execution have put him in a prime position. Eight contenders remain within five shots, promising a thrilling final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)