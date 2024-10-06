India vs Pakistan: High Stakes Ahead in Women's T20 World Cup

As India Women gear up for a critical clash against arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the team's batter Jemimah Rodrigues emphasized the importance of every game. With a disappointing 58-run loss to New Zealand still fresh, India enters this match with stakes running high.

India initially aimed for a victory against New Zealand, making the upcoming match crucial to avoid two consecutive losses. Meanwhile, Pakistan seeks to build on their successes, potentially inching closer to a semifinal berth. The match promises intense competition, with both sides eager to showcase their strengths.

Rodrigues assured that the team remains focused and committed to executing their game plan. "We know how crucial each game is," she said, as reported by the ICC. Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, also conveyed confidence, stating they aim to maintain their momentum. The teams are set with formidable squads, further fueling anticipation for this high-stakes encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)