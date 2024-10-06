Left Menu

Shreyanka Patil Shines As India Faces Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup

Shreyanka Patil bagged two crucial wickets as India played against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Despite fielding setbacks, India's bowlers, led by Arundhati Reddy, limited Pakistan to 105/8. Patil expressed her joy in dismissing key players on a batting-friendly pitch in Dubai.

06-10-2024
Shreyanka Patil. (Picture: X/@BCCIWomen). Image Credit: ANI
In a standout performance, Indian spinner Shreyanka Patil took two key wickets against Pakistan during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match. Delivering with brisk precision, Patil maintained an impressive economy rate of 3.00 over her four-over spell, conceding just 12 runs.

Reflecting on her performance, Patil described her maiden World Cup wicket against Pakistan as a particularly special moment. She acknowledged the batting-friendly pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium but credited the Indian bowlers for their crucial breakthroughs during the powerplay and death overs.

Pakistan's decision to bat first culminated in a modest total of 105/8, with Nida Dar and Muneeba Ali standing out as the only significant contributors. Aided by Arundhati Reddy's three-wicket haul, India restricted Pakistan but faced fielding challenges that could have further tightened the grip on their opponents.

