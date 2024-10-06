Left Menu

India's Bowlers Dominate as Bangladesh Restrained to 127 in First T20I

In a compelling T20I opener, India's bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, limited Bangladesh to 127 runs at Gwalior. Despite Bangladesh's attempts to rebound, India's effective bowling performance, including Mayank Yadav's first international wicket, set a challenging chase for the host team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:15 IST
Arshdeep Singh. (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a thrilling showdown at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, India's bowlers delivered an outstanding performance to restrict Bangladesh to a modest total of 127 runs in the series' first T20I match on Sunday. Captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field, setting the stage for a gripping bowling display by the home side.

Bangladesh had a faltering start with openers Parvez Hossain Emon scoring 8 off 9 balls, and Litton Das' brief stint ending at 4 runs from 2 balls. India's Arshdeep Singh was instrumental, securing early breakthroughs, while Washington Sundar took a pivotal wicket of Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who managed to score 27 off 25 balls.

Despite a commendable unbeaten effort by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who added 35* off 32 balls, the visiting team could not build substantial partnerships. Varun Chakravarthy's skillful spell further suppressed Bangladesh's progress. Significant was young Mayank Yadav's maiden international wicket, augmenting India's bowling triumph. As India sets out to chase 128 for victory, they reflect an impressive start to the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

