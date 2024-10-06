Left Menu

India Triumphs Over Bangladesh with Dominant 7-Wicket Win in T20I Opener

India secured a commanding 7-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first T20I at Gwalior. Chasing 128, the aggressive play from openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma set the tone, while contributions from Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy sealed the win with ease, dominating Bangladesh's bowling attack.

Updated: 06-10-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:37 IST
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India clinched a decisive 7-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20I match held in Gwalior, thanks to a stellar performance with both bat and ball. The match saw India effortlessly chase down a modest target of 128 runs.

The opening partnership of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma showcased an aggressive display of batting, initiating the chase with an onslaught of boundaries. Samson's precise strokes laid the foundation, while Abhishek's energetic knocks contributed significantly, despite his brief stint at the crease.

Late contributions from Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy ensured India's victory with ease. Earlier, disciplined bowling from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy limited Bangladesh to 127, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz being the standout performer for the visitors. The match highlighted India's comprehensive team effort and strategic brilliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

