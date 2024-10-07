Left Menu

Sao Paulo's Mayoral Showdown: Nunes vs. Boulos

The mayoral race in Sao Paulo is set for a runoff between incumbent Ricardo Nunes and challenger Guilherme Boulos, both securing close to 29% of the votes. In contrast, Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes won a landslide re-election against Alexandre Ramagem, securing 60% of the votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 04:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 04:21 IST
The race for the mayoral position in Sao Paulo is heating up as the center-right incumbent Ricardo Nunes faces off against leftist challenger Guilherme Boulos. Both candidates captured nearly 29% of the vote in Sunday's first round, according to projections by pollster Datafolha.

Far-right digital influencer Pablo Marcal narrowly missed securing a spot in the runoff, coming in a close third. The decisive face-off in Latin America's largest city is scheduled for October 27.

Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, citizens re-elected centrist Mayor Eduardo Paes in a sweeping victory. He received 60% of the votes, leaving his opponent, right-wing Alexandre Ramagem, trailing with 31%, as confirmed by election officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

