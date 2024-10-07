Dramatic Late Goals Shape Asian Football Week
The week in Asian football saw Ulsan HD clinch the top K-League spot with late goals, while Al-Hilal maintained their perfect Saudi Pro League start and Sanfrecce Hiroshima led the J-League. Defending Asian Champions League winners Al-Ain remain winless, adding tension to the region's football scene.
In an eventful week for Asian football, Ulsan HD secured the top spot in the K-League regular season with dramatic late goals from Yago Cariello and Ko Seung-beom, defeating Gimcheon Sangmoo 2-1.
Aleksandar Mitrovic shone in the Saudi Pro League, scoring twice to maintain Al-Hilal's flawless start with a 2-1 victory over Al-Ahli. As a result, Al-Hilal remain three points clear of second-placed Al-Ittihad.
Sanfrecce Hiroshima kept their J-League lead thanks to a late header from Mutsuki Kato against Jubilo Iwata. Meanwhile, defending Asian Champions League holders Al-Ain continued their title defense struggles, going winless with a 3-2 loss to Al-Gharafa.
(With inputs from agencies.)