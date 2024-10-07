Left Menu

Dramatic Late Goals Shape Asian Football Week

The week in Asian football saw Ulsan HD clinch the top K-League spot with late goals, while Al-Hilal maintained their perfect Saudi Pro League start and Sanfrecce Hiroshima led the J-League. Defending Asian Champions League winners Al-Ain remain winless, adding tension to the region's football scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 06:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 06:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an eventful week for Asian football, Ulsan HD secured the top spot in the K-League regular season with dramatic late goals from Yago Cariello and Ko Seung-beom, defeating Gimcheon Sangmoo 2-1.

Aleksandar Mitrovic shone in the Saudi Pro League, scoring twice to maintain Al-Hilal's flawless start with a 2-1 victory over Al-Ahli. As a result, Al-Hilal remain three points clear of second-placed Al-Ittihad.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima kept their J-League lead thanks to a late header from Mutsuki Kato against Jubilo Iwata. Meanwhile, defending Asian Champions League holders Al-Ain continued their title defense struggles, going winless with a 3-2 loss to Al-Gharafa.

