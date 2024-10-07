Dramatic Late Goals Shape Asian Football Week

In an eventful week for Asian football, Ulsan HD secured the top spot in the K-League regular season with dramatic late goals from Yago Cariello and Ko Seung-beom, defeating Gimcheon Sangmoo 2-1.

Aleksandar Mitrovic shone in the Saudi Pro League, scoring twice to maintain Al-Hilal's flawless start with a 2-1 victory over Al-Ahli. As a result, Al-Hilal remain three points clear of second-placed Al-Ittihad.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima kept their J-League lead thanks to a late header from Mutsuki Kato against Jubilo Iwata. Meanwhile, defending Asian Champions League holders Al-Ain continued their title defense struggles, going winless with a 3-2 loss to Al-Gharafa.

