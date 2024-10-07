Alaskan Knights Triumph Amidst Chess Drama

PBG Alaskan Knights narrowly claimed victory over the Alpine SG Pipers with a 9-7 score, preserving their unbeaten record in the Global Chess League. The Alaskan Knights, having triumphed in all five encounters by the halfway mark after 15 matches, have gathered 58 game points.

Even with Anish Giri's swift defeat at the hands of Magnus Carlsen, the Knights secured the win. Meanwhile, the defending champions, Triveni Continental Kings, moved up to second place after winning against upGrad Mumba Masters. Their icon player, Alireza Firouzja, upheld his stellar form by defeating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, placing them three game points behind the leaders with nine match points.

Highlighting the day's face-off was the intense match between Carlsen and Nakamura, yet another draw in their series. Despite a time-scrambled exchange of advantageous positions, it was the youth board clash that decided the match; Daniel Darda successfully overcame Jonas Bjerre, securing a 9-7 victory for the Alpine SG Pipers, who now sit in third place. American Gambits, despite mixed results on Sunday, retain fourth place. Ganges Grandmasters trail at the bottom after another loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)