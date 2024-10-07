Young Guns Shine in India's T20 Triumph

India's cricket landscape witnessed a sparkling debut by Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the first T20 International against Bangladesh, creating an impression with their composed performance amid initial nerves. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav played an instrumental role in easing their debut jitters, offering reassuring words and freedom to both newcomers.

Mayank, at 21, showcased his prowess as a pace bowler, recovering from an abdominal strain for his debut. He delivered an impressive performance with figures of 1/21, drawing praise for his maiden over. Credit was given to his long-term mentor, bowling coach Morne Morkel, for his development.

Nitish's batting finesse was on display as he remained unbeaten on 16 runs, contributing significantly to India's seven-wicket victory. Both players expressed gratitude for the leadership and support from both the captain and senior teammates, marking their debut as a dream come true.

