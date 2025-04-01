Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Shine: Suryakumar Yadav's Masterstroke and Ashwani Kumar's Stellar Debut

Suryakumar Yadav's extraordinary shot left Ryan Rickelton in awe as Mumbai Indians clinched their first win of the IPL season against Kolkata Knight Riders. The match saw a debutant, Ashwani Kumar, bamboozling Kolkata's batsmen, laying the foundation for MI's triumphant eight-wicket finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:28 IST
Ryan Rickelton (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL encounter at Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav delivered a jaw-dropping performance that left teammate Ryan Rickelton stunned. Yadav's signature shot added to Mumbai Indians' momentum, securing their first win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

Chasing a modest total of 117, Mumbai Indians saw their game turn with Rickelton setting the stage before Yadav's flamboyant cameo. Yadav, unfazed by the pressure, executed a remarkable shot over fine leg, earning praise from Rickelton for his unconventional genius in cricketing shots.

The win was also facilitated by Ashwani Kumar's exceptional debut. The young bowler's four-wicket haul dismantled Kolkata's batting lineup, including dismissals of star players like Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell. Ashwani's performance, combined with the effective bowling strategies by Mumbai, restricted the Knight Riders to just 116 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

