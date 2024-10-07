Gulveer Singh Leads Indian Team to Asian Cross Country Championships

Gulveer Singh, a decorated long-distance runner and Asian Games bronze medallist, has been appointed to spearhead the Indian team at the Asian Cross Country Championships scheduled in Hong Kong on October 20.

With a stellar track performance this season, Singh notably set a national 5,000m record in Japan during a World Athletics Continental Tour event. His efforts have secured him a pivotal role in an eight-member senior team poised for international competition.

Moreover, this Indian squad will also have the opportunity to compete in the South Asian Cross Country Championships in Pakistan next month, provided they remain fit, as stated by AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

(With inputs from agencies.)