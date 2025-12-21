Mali Midfielder Yves Bissouma's Return Hinges on Fitness

Yves Bissouma, a pivotal player for Mali, will miss the team's opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Zambia. Coach Tom Saintfiet remains optimistic that the midfielder will contribute positively in future tournament games held in Morocco.

Bissouma, 29, has been sidelined since August, undergoing ankle surgery following an injury sustained during a World Cup qualifier. His only appearance this season was during Mali's October clash with Madagascar.

Despite Bissouma's absence, Saintfiet is confident that the captain will return stronger for later matches, highlighting his importance both as a player and team leader. Mali's second group game against hosts Morocco presents a potential return opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)