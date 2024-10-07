Left Menu

Nitya Pandya's Stellar 94 Sets Stage for India U-19 Against Australia

Nitya Pandya led India U-19 with a commanding 94 runs, achieving a solid 316/5 against Australia in the second youth Test. Support from KP Karthikeya, Soham Patwardhan, and Nikhil Kumar strengthened India’s position, with a notable 112-run partnership between Pandya and Karthikeya. The series lead stands at 1-0.

In a dazzling display of cricket, Nitya Pandya spearheaded the India U-19 team's batting lineup with an impressive 94-run innings against Australia on the opening day of the second youth Test. Ending the day at 316 for five, Pandya's performance underscored his rising potential in the sport.

Pandya's effort was joined by significant contributions from KP Karthikeya, whose 71 came off 99 balls, and captain Soham Patwardhan, alongside Nikhil Kumar, further cementing the innings with responsible partnerships. The Pandya-Karthikeya duo crafted a crucial 112-run stand for the third wicket.

Though falling just short of a century, Pandya's calculated aggression set the pace for an aggressive Indian lineup. Their innings closed with Soham Patwardhan holding steady at 61 not out. India leads the series 1-0 after a hard-fought win in the first match.

