Goa Dominates with 7-0 Victory in Senior Women's National Championship

In a stunning display of football prowess, Goa decimated Himachal Pradesh with a sweeping 7-0 victory in a Group A encounter in the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship on Monday. This marked Goa's second consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Notably, striker Pearl Fernandes was the standout performer, netting three goals. Additional goals came from Aniela Barretto, Pushpa Parab, Sushmit Jadhav, and Swellen Mercia Fernandes, leading Goa to a dominant first-half 5-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, in another Group A match, Tamil Nadu emerged victorious over Kerala with a 3-1 win. Highlights of the match included goals by Kaviya Pakkirisamy and K Santhiya, while an own goal by Kerala's Anjitha M sealed Tamil Nadu's superiority.

(With inputs from agencies.)