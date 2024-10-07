Left Menu

Court Upholds IGU Member's Suspension Amid Olympics Controversy

The Delhi High Court dismissed an appeal by IGU member Sundeep Verma, upholding his suspension after allegations of unauthorized entry into the Olympic Village in Paris. The court found no justification to interfere, emphasizing the gravity of the situation's implications on national participation in the Olympics.

  • India

The Delhi High Court rejected an appeal by Sundeep Verma, a senior member of the Indian Golf Union, affirming his suspension. Verma faced allegations of improperly entering the Olympic Village in Paris and attending the opening ceremony by falsely posing as a 'caddy'.

Justice Yashwant Varma, along with Justice Ravinder Dudeja, maintained the single judge's ruling, highlighting the potential repercussions of Verma's actions on India's Olympic participation. The bench deemed no interference warranted, citing the interim nature of the suspension.

Verma denied the charges and argued against the IGU's authority to suspend him. However, the court noted the IGU's disciplinary provision, allowing action against personnel representing India, which substantiated Verma's suspension.

