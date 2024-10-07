Resilient Shafique Paves Way for Pakistan's Dominance Against England

In a stellar comeback, Pakistan's opening batsman Abdullah Shafique praised Test captain Shan Masood for offering him vital opportunities to regain form, following a disappointing run during Pakistan's 2-0 Test series loss to Bangladesh. Shafique's century against England in Multan marked an impressive turnaround in his challenging journey.

Facing mounting pressure, Shafique adopted a calculated approach, managing to score a spectacular 102. He attributed his resurgence to Masood and the team management's unwavering support during his lean period. Shafique and Masood's 253-run partnership significantly boosted Pakistan's standing in the Test match.

Shafique expressed his gratitude at press conference, underscoring the importance of confronting and overcoming challenges as a sportsman. Pakistan's solid performance, ending at 328/4, set an optimistic tone, with Shafique also forecasting the pitch to toughen up, potentially aiding spinners as the match progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)