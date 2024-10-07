Left Menu

Garnacho's Knee Injury Sidelines Him From Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers

Alejandro Garnacho, a forward for Argentina, will miss World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia due to a knee injury. Coach Lionel Scaloni has called up Facundo Buonanotte as his replacement. Garnacho played in Argentina's Copa America win in the U.S., earning seven caps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:17 IST
Garnacho's Knee Injury Sidelines Him From Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers
Alejandro Garnacho

Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho will be absent from the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia due to left knee discomfort, according to an announcement made on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who plays for Manchester United, finished Sunday's Premier League match against Aston Villa with a goalless draw but will not be joining the national team. Argentina leads the league table with 18 points from eight matches.

Originally selected for the two games, Garnacho has been replaced by Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte under the guidance of coach Lionel Scaloni. Garnacho, with seven national caps, contributed to Argentina's victory in the Copa America in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024