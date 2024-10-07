Garnacho's Knee Injury Sidelines Him From Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers
Alejandro Garnacho, a forward for Argentina, will miss World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia due to a knee injury. Coach Lionel Scaloni has called up Facundo Buonanotte as his replacement. Garnacho played in Argentina's Copa America win in the U.S., earning seven caps.
Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho will be absent from the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia due to left knee discomfort, according to an announcement made on Monday.
The 20-year-old, who plays for Manchester United, finished Sunday's Premier League match against Aston Villa with a goalless draw but will not be joining the national team. Argentina leads the league table with 18 points from eight matches.
Originally selected for the two games, Garnacho has been replaced by Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte under the guidance of coach Lionel Scaloni. Garnacho, with seven national caps, contributed to Argentina's victory in the Copa America in the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)