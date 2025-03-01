Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives in Bolivia

A catastrophic collision between two buses in Bolivia has left at least 33 individuals dead and several more injured, according to local police. The tragic event unfolded in the early Saturday morning hours in the Potosi region.

The collision occurred on the route connecting the cities of Uyuni and Colchani, a path often frequented by travelers. At the time of the accident, one of the buses was en route to a carnival festival, adding a layer of somberness to the unfolding tragedy.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, which has left a deep impact on the local community. As emergency responders continue their work, the focus remains on providing care for the injured and understanding the causes of this devastating event.

