Tragic Collision on Bolivia's Highways: A Deadly Plunge

In a tragic incident on a Bolivian highway, a collision involving a truck and a bus resulted in the bus plunging into a ravine, killing at least 15 individuals.

The police reported that the bus descended approximately 500 meters down a ravine. Nineteen injured individuals have been transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

The truck driver has been apprehended, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of this horrific accident, which echoes a recent double-decker bus collision in the same region that claimed over three dozen lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)