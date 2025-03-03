Tragic Collision on Bolivia's Highways: A Deadly Plunge
In southern Bolivia, a truck collided with a bus, causing it to fall into a ravine and resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people. Nineteen were wounded and taken to a hospital. The truck driver has been arrested, and investigations are underway regarding the accident.
In a tragic incident on a Bolivian highway, a collision involving a truck and a bus resulted in the bus plunging into a ravine, killing at least 15 individuals.
The police reported that the bus descended approximately 500 meters down a ravine. Nineteen injured individuals have been transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.
The truck driver has been apprehended, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of this horrific accident, which echoes a recent double-decker bus collision in the same region that claimed over three dozen lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
