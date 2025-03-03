Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Bolivia's Highways: A Deadly Plunge

In southern Bolivia, a truck collided with a bus, causing it to fall into a ravine and resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people. Nineteen were wounded and taken to a hospital. The truck driver has been arrested, and investigations are underway regarding the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident on a Bolivian highway, a collision involving a truck and a bus resulted in the bus plunging into a ravine, killing at least 15 individuals.

The police reported that the bus descended approximately 500 meters down a ravine. Nineteen injured individuals have been transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

The truck driver has been apprehended, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of this horrific accident, which echoes a recent double-decker bus collision in the same region that claimed over three dozen lives.

