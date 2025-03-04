Tragic Collision on Bolivian Highway Claims 31 Lives

A devastating highway accident in southern Bolivia claimed the lives of at least 31 people when a truck collided with a bus, sending it plunging into a ravine. Emergency services, including ambulances, rushed to the scene as police confirmed the death toll.

The crash occurred early Monday on the route connecting Oruro on the Bolivian Altiplano with the highland city of Potosi. The bus veered off the road and rolled down approximately 500 meters after the collision, police spokesperson Limbert Choque reported. The incident has left 22 others injured.

Authorities have apprehended the truck driver while seeking to determine the causes of the accident. This tragedy follows another recent fatal crash in the same region, which resulted in over three dozen casualties when two buses collided.

(With inputs from agencies.)