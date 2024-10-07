Manchester City Triumphs as Financial Fairness Battle Concludes

In a significant ruling, Manchester City emerged victorious against the English Premier League's financial fairness regulations, marking a pivotal moment in sports governance. The tribunal's findings sided largely with City, identifying the league's Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules as structurally unfair.

City claimed success as the panel deemed certain aspects of the APT rules unlawful, including the unfair imposition on sponsorship transactions backed by Abu Dhabi interests. The arbitration found shareholder loans, potentially at low interest, should remain under APT scope, a win for City.

While the league maintained the majority of its regulations, the tribunal noted a select few did not meet competition and public law standards. Despite this, the need for a robust APT framework for maintaining league financial control was emphasized.

