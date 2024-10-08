A-League Women At Crossroads: The Urgent Need for Professionalization

Professional Footballers Australia has issued a stark warning about the future of female football talent in the country. In a recent report, the organization cautioned that unless the A-League Women becomes fully professional, Australia risks losing its players to the rapidly growing U.S. and European leagues.

The report highlights that the nation's hosting of the 2026 Women's Asian Cup presents a unique opportunity to elevate the league's status. The ALW has already seen its top-tier talent poached, and further erosion of its player base could be imminent.

Despite a 72% increase in attendance following the Matildas' strong performance in the 2023 Women's World Cup, 62% of players still juggle multiple jobs due to unsustainable wages. The report emphasizes that investing in women's football could harness this growth potential and advance the sport significantly in Australia.

