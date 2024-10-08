Left Menu

Cy Goddard Rallies Hyderabad FC for ISL Success After International Break

Hyderabad FC midfielder Cy Goddard calls for rigorous training from his teammates, aiming for ISL success after the international break. Having joined Hyderabad FC for the 2024-25 season, Goddard emphasizes teamwork and resilience as key strengths, urging his team to prepare for matches against Jamshedpur FC and Mohammedan SC.

Hyderabad FC players celebrating. (Photo- ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad FC's midfielder, Cy Goddard, has a clear message for his teammates: rigorous training and learning from their past mistakes are essential as they aim for strong performances in the Indian Super League (ISL) following the international break.

Goddard, a vital player in the league, boasts a remarkable history including a sensational role in Mumbai City FC's triumphant League Shield and Cup campaign in the 2020-21 season. Last season, he contributed significantly to Odisha FC with two assists in 14 matches.

Since joining Hyderabad FC in the summer transfer window as their first foreign signing for the 2024-25 season, Goddard has found a welcoming environment. He remarked, "This is my third season in India, and I'm starting to enjoy the experience at Hyderabad FC, where camaraderie among teammates is exceptional."

Goddard praised his team's spirit after a resilient performance against Chennaiyin FC, where Hyderabad fought to a goalless draw despite being reduced to 10 players. He highlighted the challenging conditions and physical demands of the match while commending his team's unity and adaptability. "The boys showed good team spirit," he noted, emphasizing trust and support among players.

As the season progresses, the midfielder remains optimistic about improving performances. He stressed the importance of using the international break to enhance fitness levels, eyeing upcoming matches against Jamshedpur FC and Mohammedan SC. "We have a lot of physical work to do in the gym and on the training pitch," Goddard said, hopeful that the break will allow the team to recharge and return stronger.

