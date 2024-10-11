Messi's Rainy Return: Argentina vs. Venezuela Ends in Draw

In a rain-soaked clash in South America's World Cup qualifiers, Argentina, spearheaded by the returning Lionel Messi, managed a 1-1 draw against Venezuela. The match, delayed due to heavy rain, saw Messi's exceptional playmaking set up Nicolas Otamendi's opener.

Despite Argentina's strong start, Venezuela capitalized on a cross from Yeferson Soteldo to level the score with a header from Salomon Rondon. Argentina's attempts to regain the lead were hampered by the soggy pitch.

Post-match, Messi criticized the playing conditions, emphasizing the difficulties posed by the wet pitch. With this draw, Argentina remains at the top of the standings, gearing up for a match against Bolivia, while Venezuela sits temporarily sixth.

(With inputs from agencies.)