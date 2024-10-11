Left Menu

Messi's Rainy Return: Argentina vs. Venezuela Ends in Draw

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, played to a 1-1 draw against Venezuela in World Cup qualifiers. Messi assisted Otamendi's goal under challenging weather conditions. Venezuela's Salomon Rondon equalized with a header. Argentina remains at the top of the standings with 19 points, preparing to face Bolivia next.

Updated: 11-10-2024 05:56 IST
Messi's Rainy Return: Argentina vs. Venezuela Ends in Draw
In a rain-soaked clash in South America's World Cup qualifiers, Argentina, spearheaded by the returning Lionel Messi, managed a 1-1 draw against Venezuela. The match, delayed due to heavy rain, saw Messi's exceptional playmaking set up Nicolas Otamendi's opener.

Despite Argentina's strong start, Venezuela capitalized on a cross from Yeferson Soteldo to level the score with a header from Salomon Rondon. Argentina's attempts to regain the lead were hampered by the soggy pitch.

Post-match, Messi criticized the playing conditions, emphasizing the difficulties posed by the wet pitch. With this draw, Argentina remains at the top of the standings, gearing up for a match against Bolivia, while Venezuela sits temporarily sixth.

