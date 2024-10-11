Cricket Australia Reintroduces Pink-Ball Matches to Sheffield Shield

In a strategic move, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the reintroduction of day-night matches in the Sheffield Shield this season. This initiative is designed to acclimatize domestic players to pink-ball cricket, with three matches slated for Adelaide Oval, the Gabba, and Bellerive Oval.

The decision to hold these games under lights comes in anticipation of at least one pink-ball Test being scheduled each Australian summer. However, the timing of these matches means Australia's current Test squad members will not get pink-ball practice before the Test season. Notably, a day-night match between South Australia and Western Australia on November 23 at Adelaide Oval will precede Australia's Test against India at the same venue. Yet, the clash with the first Test in Perth means no Test players will participate.

Queensland and Victoria will face off at the Gabba on November 24. This encounter may see pink-ball veterans Michael Neser and Scott Boland in action, contingent on other mainstay bowlers' fitness. Subsequently, Tasmania and New South Wales are set to compete in Hobart starting March 15. Despite the absence of ODI players returning from the Champions Trophy, Nathan Lyon's participation could depend on his fitness post Sri Lanka tour. Ben Oliver, CA's head of national teams, emphasized the importance of day-night matches for exposure, asserting it prepares the next generation of international cricketers for challenges ahead, as noted by ESPNcricinfo.

