History in the Making: Women's America's Cup Final Set to Sail

Italy and Britain advanced to the final of the inaugural Women's America's Cup, defeating four teams in the semi-final. The race was marked by fluctuating winds in Barcelona. The event aims to bridge the experience gap in professional sailing. The final is scheduled for Saturday.

Italy and Britain have emerged as the finalists in the first-ever Women's America's Cup, following a fiercely-contested semi-final that saw them overcome four other teams. The race, held in the fluctuating winds of the Mediterranean, concluded dramatically as the sun set over Barcelona.

The competitors raced in advanced AC40 monohulls, using hydrofoils to reach speeds approaching 30 knots. British skipper Hannah Mills expressed her delight in reaching the final, emphasizing the joy and honor of participating in such a groundbreaking event for women in sailing.

Italian co-helm Giulia Conti echoed these sentiments, sharing her excitement for the impending showdown against Mills. The final is set to take place on Saturday, a day earlier than initially planned, as both teams focus on making history in this landmark event for women's sports.

