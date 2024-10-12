Triveni Continental Kings Secure Stunning Comeback in Chess League

In an electrifying clash in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the Triveni Continental Kings staged a stunning 9-7 victory over the Alpine SG Pipers. The reigning champions solidified their place in the upcoming final, marking two consecutive years of success in this prestigious tournament.

Friday's pivotal match was a high-stakes affair, with both contenders vying for the coveted spot in the Saturday final. Despite the Pipers entering with an edge in match points, the Continental Kings leveraged their superior game points to turn the tide in their favor.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich's ceremonial first move set the stage for an unforgettable encounter. In dramatic fashion, Valentina Gunina and Javokhir Sindarov delivered crucial victories, helping the Continental Kings to overcome a narrow deficit and win the match, demonstrating a masterful display of chess strategy and poise under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)