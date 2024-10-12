Jasprit Bumrah Appointed Deputy to Rohit Sharma for New Zealand Test Series
Jasprit Bumrah will serve as vice-captain under Rohit Sharma in India's home test series against New Zealand. Bowlers Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal are absent from the squad, which is spin-focused with Ashwin, Jadeja, Patel, and Yadav. The series starts in Bengaluru on October 16.
Jasprit Bumrah has been appointed as vice-captain to Rohit Sharma for India's forthcoming three-match test series against New Zealand, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The 15-member squad sees the exclusion of Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal, opting instead for a spin-heavy lineup featuring Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Shami is sidelined as he recuperates from ankle surgery, last playing during the 2023 World Cup. The series kicks off in Bengaluru on October 16 and will proceed with tests in Pune and Mumbai.
