Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: An Uncertain Future for India's Veteran Batsmen

Ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar expressed concerns over veteran Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, suggesting they may have lost their prime in Tests. As India prepares to face Australia starting November 22, Manjrekar highlights Rishabh Pant's crucial role in the team.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has raised doubts about the performances of seasoned batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. According to Manjrekar, both have seemingly passed their prime in Test cricket.

The series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22 in Perth. Historically, India has managed to dominate with four consecutive series wins, including impressive victories in Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons. In total, India has claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ten times, leaving Australia with five, their last triumph dating back to the 2014-15 season.

Manjrekar also pointed out the opportunity for younger talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill to step up during this series. He emphasized the importance of Rishabh Pant, who he believes is performing at his best currently. The upcoming matches will feature landmark contests including the day-night Test in Adelaide and the iconic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, culminating in an exciting finale in Sydney by January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

