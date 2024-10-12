Olympic Gold Shooter Li Yuehong: Chinese Team Eyes Learning Opportunities at Shooting World Cup

Three-time Olympic medallist shooter Li Yuehong considers the ISSF Shooting World Cup Final starting Tuesday as a significant learning platform for the Chinese team from the Indian shooters, who have shown remarkable progress recently.

Yuehong, who secured bronze in the 2016 Rio and 2021 Tokyo Games before clinching gold in Paris, stated that the Indian team's rapid development offers valuable insight for the Chinese contingent. The competition, which begins on October 15 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, is pivotal as they prepare for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Li, along with teammates Liu Yukun and Jiang Ranxin, has emphasized the importance of this tournament. Yukun highlighted the Indian shooters' strength and praised the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for setting high standards. Meanwhile, Ranxin shared that the focus remains on individual performance and letting results come naturally.

(With inputs from agencies.)