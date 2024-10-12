Left Menu

South Africa Triumphs Over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Clash

South Africa defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in a T20 World Cup match. Tazmin Brits top-scored with 42 runs, aiding South Africa in chasing down Bangladesh's target of 107 in 17.2 overs. Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba shone in bowling, restricting Bangladesh to 106/3 in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South Africa claimed a resounding victory over Bangladesh with a seven-wicket win in their Group B match of the women's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Tazmin Brits led the charge for South Africa, scoring 42 runs, as they achieved Bangladesh's modest target of 107 in just 17.2 overs.

On the bowling front, veterans Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba restricted Bangladesh to 106/3, ensuring an easy chase for the South African batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

