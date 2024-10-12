South Africa Triumphs Over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Clash

South Africa claimed a resounding victory over Bangladesh with a seven-wicket win in their Group B match of the women's T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Tazmin Brits led the charge for South Africa, scoring 42 runs, as they achieved Bangladesh's modest target of 107 in just 17.2 overs.

On the bowling front, veterans Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba restricted Bangladesh to 106/3, ensuring an easy chase for the South African batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)