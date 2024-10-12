Mayank Yadav Shines and Sanju Samson Makes History in Hyderabad Thriller

In a gripping T20I encounter against Bangladesh, young Indian bowler Mayank Yadav made a significant impact in Hyderabad, joining an elite club with a stunning opening ball wicket. His performance restricted Bangladesh's momentum and drew comparisons with top-tier bowlers like Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India set a formidable target by scoring 297/6, the second-highest T20I score, thanks to fireworks from the Indian batsmen. However, Bangladesh's hope for a counter-attack was thwarted right from the second inning's outset by a brilliant delivery from Yadav that removed Parvez Hossain Emon.

The evening was marked not only by Yadav's bowling feat but also by a spectacular batting display from Sanju Samson. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter etched his name into the record books with a breathtaking 111 runs off just 47 balls, becoming the first in his role from India to hit a T20I century.

(With inputs from agencies.)