Left Menu

Mayank Yadav Shines and Sanju Samson Makes History in Hyderabad Thriller

In a thrilling T20I match against Bangladesh, Mayank Yadav joined an elite group of Indian bowlers with his impressive opening ball wicket, while Sanju Samson made history as the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a T20I century, smashing 111 runs off 47 balls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:48 IST
Mayank Yadav Shines and Sanju Samson Makes History in Hyderabad Thriller
Mayank Yadav (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping T20I encounter against Bangladesh, young Indian bowler Mayank Yadav made a significant impact in Hyderabad, joining an elite club with a stunning opening ball wicket. His performance restricted Bangladesh's momentum and drew comparisons with top-tier bowlers like Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India set a formidable target by scoring 297/6, the second-highest T20I score, thanks to fireworks from the Indian batsmen. However, Bangladesh's hope for a counter-attack was thwarted right from the second inning's outset by a brilliant delivery from Yadav that removed Parvez Hossain Emon.

The evening was marked not only by Yadav's bowling feat but also by a spectacular batting display from Sanju Samson. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter etched his name into the record books with a breathtaking 111 runs off just 47 balls, becoming the first in his role from India to hit a T20I century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024