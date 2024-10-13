Left Menu

Hockey India Women's Inter-Department National Championship Kicks Off

The fourth Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship starts at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, featuring 12 teams in four pools. The event runs until October 21, with semifinals on October 20 and the finals on October 21. Top teams from each pool advance to the quarterfinals.

The Major Dhyan Chand Stadium is set to host the fourth edition of the Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship, starting on Monday.

The championship features 12 teams divided into four pools, competing until October 21. The initial pool games will determine the top two teams from each pool, who will advance to the quarterfinals on October 18.

Semifinal matches are slated for October 20, culminating in the final match and the 3rd-4th place play-off on October 21. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey emphasized the tournament's importance in nurturing emerging talent in women's hockey.

