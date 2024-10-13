Hockey India Women's Inter-Department National Championship Kicks Off

The Major Dhyan Chand Stadium is set to host the fourth edition of the Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship, starting on Monday.

The championship features 12 teams divided into four pools, competing until October 21. The initial pool games will determine the top two teams from each pool, who will advance to the quarterfinals on October 18.

Semifinal matches are slated for October 20, culminating in the final match and the 3rd-4th place play-off on October 21. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey emphasized the tournament's importance in nurturing emerging talent in women's hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)