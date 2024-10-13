Green's Injury: Chance for Bancroft in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Cameron Green's unfortunate injury may offer Cameron Bancroft a shot at a Test recall in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, suggests former Australia captain Mark Taylor.

Green, who will likely miss the five-match series due to a surgery for a stress fracture in his lower back, raises questions about Australia's batting lineup. The 25-year-old all-rounder has struggled with similar back issues in the past but seemed to have overcome them since 2019.

Australia's selectors are now tasked with reconfiguring the top order. While Steve Smith had been tried as an opener, Taylor anticipates Smith will return to his usual number four spot, opening the opportunity for Bancroft alongside Usman Khawaja, following Warner's retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)