Left Menu

Green's Injury: Chance for Bancroft in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor suggests Cameron Green's injury could pave the way for Cameron Bancroft's Test recall in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Green, facing a back injury, may miss the series, prompting potential changes in Australia's batting lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:55 IST
Green's Injury: Chance for Bancroft in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cameron Green's unfortunate injury may offer Cameron Bancroft a shot at a Test recall in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, suggests former Australia captain Mark Taylor.

Green, who will likely miss the five-match series due to a surgery for a stress fracture in his lower back, raises questions about Australia's batting lineup. The 25-year-old all-rounder has struggled with similar back issues in the past but seemed to have overcome them since 2019.

Australia's selectors are now tasked with reconfiguring the top order. While Steve Smith had been tried as an opener, Taylor anticipates Smith will return to his usual number four spot, opening the opportunity for Bancroft alongside Usman Khawaja, following Warner's retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024